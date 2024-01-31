Startup Magazine And Media Outlet Artisan Joy Receives Empowher Grant From Boundless Futures Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BARRINGTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Artisan Joy , a startup art-business magazine and media outlet, announced today that its founder, Stephanie Afonso Blanchard, was awarded an EmpowHer grant from the Boundless Futures Foundation, a private foundation founded by Soon and McKeel Hagerty. Artisan Joy will receive $15,000.Through interview journalism, Artisan Joy publishes stories about creative entrepreneurs from an array of artistic disciplines. Blanchard's vision for Artisan Joy is for it to be a platform where creative entrepreneurs are heard, valued and celebrated for their positive impacts on the economy and their local communities.Boundless Futures Foundation is unlocking the potential of individuals and communities by providing financial support and leadership resources for aspiring female entrepreneurs who are building businesses that either address today's biggest social issues or have an impact element embedded in their business model.“I am so grateful to Soon and McKeel Hagerty and the team at Boundless Futures Foundation. The media industry is difficult to break into and succeed in. It is meaningful that Boundless Futures Foundation recognizes how Artisan Joy positively impacts creative business owners. This grant will enable me to continue amplifying the work of creative entrepreneurs. Moreover, Boundless Futures Foundation's belief in Artisan Joy's mission gives me the confidence to keep moving forward with this business even when it gets challenging. I can't wait to see how this grant will help propel Artisan Joy,” said Blanchard.About Artisan JoyArtisan Joy is an independent magazine and online media outlet that features stories about creative entrepreneurs from an array of artistic disciplines. The publication's mission is to amplify the work of creative entrepreneurs, chronicle the positive impact of art and craft on the economy and community, foster connection among creative business owners, and introduce artists and artisans and their works-for-sale to consumers. For more information, visit artisanjoy and follow Artisan Joy on Linkedin, Instagram and Facebook.About Boundless Futures Foundation.Founded in September 2023 by Soon and McKeel Hagerty, Boundless Futures Foundation provides financial support and leadership resources to aspiring female entrepreneurs 22 years of age and older so they can have a boundless impact in society. The Foundation empowers women entrepreneurs in the United States by providing grant funding to individuals in the early stages of starting a business that solves a social issue and to mission-aligned nonprofits. The Foundation also provides access for individual grantees to an Advisory Circle, a supportive network during their entrepreneurial journey. For more information, visit boundlessfutures and follow Boundless Futures on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

