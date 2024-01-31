Branchout Food Successfully Completes Part Of Strategic Collaboration With U.S. Army To Revolutionize Mres With Gentledry Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shelf life testing of BranchOut snacks expected to be completed in March 2024

BEND, Ore., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a pioneering food technology company and producer of dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products, today announced that it has successfully completed a part of its strategic collaboration with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) to enhance MREs (Meals Ready-to-Eat) through the implementation of the BranchOut Food's proprietary GentleDry technology.



Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Foods, said,“We are honored to collaborate with DEVCOM to revolutionize MREs using our proprietary GentleDry technology. BranchOut's snack products have successfully undergone sensory evaluation by troops at DEVCOM, and we expect to conclude the second half of the shelf life testing in March 2024. We look forward to having multiple BranchOut Food items integrated into the Military's next generation MREs.”

Following the completion of the shelf life test, DEVCOM will conduct an initial operational test and evaluation of BranchOut's snack products with U.S. Army soldiers. Items that receive high approval by the Warfighter will be selected for inclusion in military rations such as the MRE.

BranchOut Food will engage in an ongoing product development program with DEVCOM, focusing on creating essential food items for inclusion in the Army's MRE program.

Dedicated to offering extraordinary natural snacks and real superfood ingredients, BranchOut Food is committed to delivering products that excel in flavor, color and nutrition, while also providing an exceptional taste experience.

About DEVCOM

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) is a major research and development organization within the U.S. Army. DEVCOM leads scientific research, technology development, and engineering efforts to provide innovative solutions to the Army's operational challenges and maintain its technological advantage.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by its licensed dehydration technology. The company's GentleDry Technology is the next generation in dehydration technology, preserving up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh fruits and vegetables. BranchOut's technology is protected by more than 17 patents. BranchOut Food is proud to be a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier. For more information about BranchOut Food Inc. and its products, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For more information

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

646-863-6893

...