Samsung Digital Appliances Obtains The 'Product Carbon Footprint' Certification By The Carbon Trust

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Certification measures and confirms carbon emissions generated throughout the entire lifecycle of 10 models in total, across the refrigerator, the washing machine, and the air conditioner product groups.

SEOUL, Korea: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that 10 models among 3 product groups from DA Business have obtained 'Product Carbon Footprint' certification from the Carbon Trust. The certificate proves that the Carbon Trust measured and confirmed the carbon emissions of the products based on the global standard, PAS 2050:2011.

“Receiving the Product Carbon Footprint certification for our home appliances is a significant milestone,” said Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of R&D Team of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Carbon Trust is a global climate consultancy that aims to accelerate the move to a decarbonized future. The organization, which was founded in the UK and operates globally, certifies products' carbon footprints in accordance with international standards.

Samsung products were certified based on the cradle-to-grave footprint, which take into account the entire greenhouse gas emissions of a product, from the extraction of raw materials to manufacturing, distribution, use and final disposal.

The certification is issued to a total of 10 models, which include three BMF refrigerator models[1] and one WindFreeTM residential air conditioner model[2] sold in Europe, and six Bespoke Grande washing machine models[3] sold in Korea.

Moving forward, Samsung Electronics plans to use the measured figures to manage and evaluate the carbon emissions from producing successor models in the stated product groups.