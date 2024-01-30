Sakin, Inc Plans Innovative Eco

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dallas, Texas Jan 30, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

A groundbreaking initiative in sustainable construction is taking root in Dallas, led by SAKIN, Inc, a visionary builder committed to reducing the carbon footprint of residential development. At the forefront of this eco-conscious movement is the use of Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) construction, a method that not only champions environmental stewardship but also promises significant advancements in building efficiency and durability.

The hallmark of this initiative is the recently completed residence at 5405 N Arcadia Dr, Dallas, TX 75211 . Jed Billings, the Realtor® representing the home, says“This innovative home stands as a testament to sustainable building practices”. Remarkably, the construction of this home involved no wood except for interior trim and cabinetry. Aziz Shivji, with Sakin, said "This home saved an estimated 130 trees and that is how we fight climate change”.

ICF construction, the core technique employed, is renowned for its energy efficiency, strength, and sound insulation. These forms, made from a combination of concrete and foam insulation, create walls that are highly resistant to natural disasters, provide superior insulation, and significantly reduce energy consumption. The use of Split HVAC systems further enhances the home's energy efficiency versus a Central HVAC system that uses energy to unnecessarily heat and cool unused rooms and has a lower operational cost over time.

This unique building method has drawn the attention of prominent city officials. Dallas City Councilperson for District 3, Zarin Gracey, Interim Director of Housing & Neighborhood Revitalization, Cynthia Rogers-Ellickson, along with city Inspectors, recently toured the Arcadia Drive home. Their visit focused on understanding the potential of ICF construction in developing affordable housing solutions, a priority for the city's future planning.

The builder's commitment to sustainable development extends beyond Dallas. Collaborations are underway with the City of Balch Springs for 18 homes, the City of Fort Worth for 30 homes, and the City of Terrell for an ambitious project of 200 homes, all employing ICF and other green technologies. Additionally, a multi-family building in Irving is in the works, further showcasing the versatility and scalability of this construction method.

In a move that underscores their dedication to sustainable building practices, the builder has plans to establish a manufacturing facility for ICF panel systems in Dallas. This facility will not only boost local employment but also ensure the availability and affordability of green building materials in the region.

About Sakin Inc

Sakin Inc is a real estate developer in Dallas, TX, specializing in the development of affordable residential properties that incorporate the latest advancements in energy-efficient technologies. With a commitment to sustainability and a focus on innovation, Sakin Inc is paving the way for the future of sustainable living.