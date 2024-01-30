Mike Pompeo's Four China Mistakes In One Sentence

(MENAFN- Asia Times) “One of the central theories of Xi Jinping,” former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo told the House Select Committee on China January 30, is:

“Show up in Africa with some stolen intellectual property from the United States that you built with cheap labor inside of China and then dump it on the world in an effort to aggregate political power.”

This should go into the Guinness Book for a record number of mistakes per word in a single sentence.

China's signature export to Africa is digital broadband. Huawei, China's national champion and by far the world's biggest provider of telecom infrastructure,

built 70%

of Africa's mobile broadband capacity. Huawei was accused of copying some Cisco code some twenty years ago, and paid up after a court case. But its intellectual property for digital broadband doesn't come from the US. It can't come from the US because we don't manufacture any telecom equipment. We haven't for years.

Huawei spends $25 billion a year, or a remarkable one-quarter of its gross revenues, on R&D. It built an entire village outside Shenzhen with replicas of famous European buildings to house part of this R&D staff. They really are there. I visited the campus and saw them, with my own eyes. Here I am at the Huawei corporate library, modeled on France's Bibliotheque Nationale:

That's not true, either.