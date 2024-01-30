Four Paratroopers Injured During Independence Day Rehearsals

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Four paratroopers sustained injuries following a mishap during rehearsals held at Galle Face for Sri Lanka's Independence Day parade.
Two paratroopers landed on a building after their parachutes got entangled.
Another two paratroopers collided in the sky and one was captured on video crashing to the ground.
Two paratroopers from the Sri Lanka Air Force and two paratroopers from the Army sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to hospital.
Sri Lanka will celebrate its Independence Day on 4th February with a military and cultural parade at Galle Face. (Colombo Gazette)
