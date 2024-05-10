Calcutta HC Orders Demolition Of Trinamool Offices Built Illegally On Govt Land

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 10 (IANS) A single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Friday, ordered the immediate demolition of three party offices of the ruling Trinamool Congress which were constructed illegally on state government land.

A petition was filed at the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha alleging illegal construction of Trinamool Congress party offices on the land officially under the ownership of West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) at New Town in the Northern outskirts of Kolkata.

Justice Sinha sought the explanation of WBHIDCO authorities in the matter.

On Friday, WBHIDCO admitted in the court that those party offices were constructed illegally.

Thereafter, Justice Sinha directed the immediate demolition of these party offices.

She also questioned the WBHIDCO authorities on why the latter was unable to protect the land which is officially under their ownership.

“Don't you have legal provisions to prevent illegal constructions on your land?” Justice Sinha questioned.