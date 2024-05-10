Kerala BJP Wants EC To Take Action Against KPCC's Fake Video Against PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 10 (IANS) The State BJP President K. Surendran, on Friday, asked the Election Commission (EC) to take action against the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for coming out with a fake video which compromises the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Surendran said that the video came out on the official X account of the KPCC.

“Incidentally, this same video first came out in 2019 on the official account of KPCC. It says that money is being carried in helicopters which accompany PM Modi. Then it was proved that it is a fake video, but instead of apologising for the wrong, they (KPCC) have resorted to it again,” said Surendran.

“We request the EC to intervene as not only does this compromise the security of the PM, but also portrays the defense forces in a poor light as these helicopters belong to the Indian Air Force,” added Surendran.