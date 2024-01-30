Environment Minister Inaugurates EU-Funded Projects In Qena

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Environment Minister, Yasmine Fouad, reviewed the progress of the National Solid Waste Management Programme (NSWMP) in supporting the solid waste system in Qena governorate, the plans for the mechanical and biological treatment plant for recycling municipal solid waste, and the sanitary landfill in Qus town, which will be expanded over the next decade.

On Monday, Fouad laid the foundation stone for the construction of a mechanical and biological treatment plant for municipal solid waste recycling, and a sanitary landfill in the Qus district in Qena Governorate, with a budget of €10m.

The event was attended by representatives of development partners from the European Union (EU), German Development Bank KFW, and the Swiss Cooperation Authority (SECO), as well as representatives of waste management units in the governorate, project consulting firms, and members of the Parliament.

The Environment Minister stated that efforts are also being made to change the citizens' culture towards waste management, noting that around 52 civil society organizations have been supported in Qena governorate because they are closer to the people, and around 800 job opportunities have been created for youth through the NSWMP.

Fouad added that the waste law is based on the concept of a circular economy, which involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing, and recycling existing materials and products for as long as possible, and encouraging the private sector to participate in the system.

Hazem Dhanan, the Director of the NSWMP, highlighted the achievements made in implementing the infrastructure of the waste system in Qena through the programme.