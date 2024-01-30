New York Women In Film & Television Announces Science In Motion Screening Series In Partnership With BAM

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) is proud to present the Science in Motion Screening Series in partnership with BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) , a collection of groundbreaking contemporary films that delve into science and technology in the modern world. These urgent documentaries and empowering fictions take us from the depths of outer space to the on-the-ground action of a Hasidic women-run ambulance corps and beyond. Filmmaker Q&As will follow each screening.







The films will play Tuesdays at 7 PM at BAM's Peter J. Sharp Building (Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, 11217) February 6 through March 12, 2024. The program is free and open to the public, presented in partnership with the National Science Foundation (NSF) with support from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) .

"Since early childhood I have been fascinated by the intersection of STEM and the media, exploring how film can expose us to all of the innovations science has to offer. We at NYWIFT are thrilled to offer this remarkable roster of films with the New York City community, and we appreciate the partnership of BAM, the NSF, and the NEA for helping to bring this series to lift off," said, NYWIFT CEO, Cynthia Lopez .

"BAM is thrilled to partner with NYWIFT to spotlight these extraordinary and groundbreaking films. We've long admired the work done by NYWIFT and are excited by this new collaboration to bring work at the cutting edge of science and art to our screens in Brooklyn," said, BAM Director, Film Program and Strategy, Jesse Trussell .

The program will include:

Learn more and register at .

Event Images:

Link to download: #38;dl=0

About New York Women in Film & Television:

New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) connects, educates, and advocates for women to accelerate diversity in media. As the preeminent entertainment industry association for women in New York, NYWIFT energizes women by illuminating their achievements, presenting training and professional development programs, awarding scholarships and grants, and providing access to a supportive community of peers. NYWIFT brings together more than 2,500 women and men working both above and below the line. NYWIFT is part of a network of 60 women in film organizations worldwide, representing more than 15,000 members. NYWIFT is a nonprofit 501c3 public charity.

More information can be found online at: .

Follow on all social media platforms @NYWIFT.

About BAM:

A world-class home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas, BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) is North America's oldest performing arts center, showcasing the work of emerging artists and modern icons. It is led by President, Gina Duncan.

For more than 160 years, BAM has been a thriving, urban multi-arts complex renowned for presenting an unparalleled roster of visionary and cutting-edge dance, theater, music, opera, visual arts, literature, and film engagements. Attracting more than 750,000 people annually to its home in Brooklyn, BAM provides a welcoming cultural stage and meeting place for global and local communities of all backgrounds. Its distinctive multi-theater campus is alive year-round with inspired new engagements and signature programs alike including the renowned Next Wave (one of the world's most influential festivals of contemporary performing arts, founded in 1983), the iconic DanceAfrica, an acclaimed repertory film program, and literary, archival, educational and humanities programs.

For more information visit BAM .

About the Science in Motion Screening Series:

Join us Tuesdays at 7 PM at BAM for six weeks of free STEM-focused screenings, followed by Q&A's with the filmmakers.

Details at

Tuesday, February 6th at 7 PM: To the End

Filmed over four years of hope and crisis, href=""> To the End captures the emergence of a new generation of leaders and the movement behind the most sweeping climate change legislation in U.S. history. The award-winning team behind Knock Down the House follows four exceptional young women- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, activist Varshini Prakash, climate policy writer Rhiana Gunn-Wright, and political strategist Alexandra Rojas- as they grapple with new challenges of leadership and power and work together to defend their generation's right to a future.

From street protests to the halls of Congress, these bold leaders fight to shift the narrative around climate, revealing the crisis as an opportunity to build a better society. Including up-to-the-minute footage that culminates in 2022's landmark climate bill, To the End lifts the veil on the battle for the future of our world, and gives audiences a front seat view of history in the making.

Q&A with director Rachel Lears . Tickets here .

Tuesday, February 13th at 7 PM: Space: The Longest Goodbye

In the next decade, NASA will send astronauts to Mars for the first time. This groundbreaking documentary follows a psychologist tasked with protecting future crew members from the mental toll that the three-year journey to Mars would take. A thrilling study of unparalleled isolation, director Ido Mizrahy reconciles the drive for technological progress with our desire to maintain deep, physical connections to our roots and each other.

Q&A with director Ido Mizrahy , producer Valda Witt , and astronaut Cady Coleman . Tickets here .

Tuesday, February 20th at 7 PM: My Love Affair with Marriage

From Signe Baumane, director of Rocks in My Pockets, comes a new award-winning animated feature about a spirited young woman determined to find love in the bewildering world. My Love Affair With Marriage follows Zelma on her 23-year quest for perfect love and lasting marriage set against a backdrop of historic events in Eastern Europe.

Told from a woman's point of view, the film blends historical, biological, societal, and emotional arcs with a lively sense of humor and musical numbers. This animated film for adults tackles the issues of love, gender norms, domestic violence, fantasies and toxic relationships to propel a woman's journey toward independence and liberation

Q&A with director and animator Signe Baumane . Tickets here .

Tuesday, February 27th at 7 PM: Every Body

Every Body is a revelatory investigation of the lives of intersex people. The film tells the stories of three individuals who have moved from childhoods marked by shame, secrecy, and non-consensual surgeries to thriving adulthoods after each decided to set aside medical advice to keep their bodies a secret and instead came out as their authentic selves.

Actor and screenwriter River Gallo (they/them), political consultant Alicia Roth Weigel (she/they), and Ph.D. student Sean Saifa Wall (he/him) are now leaders in a fast-growing global movement advocating for greater understanding of the intersex community and an end to unnecessary surgeries. Woven into the story is a stranger-than-fiction case of medical abuse, featuring exclusive footage from the NBC News archives, which helps explain the modern-day treatment of intersex people.

Q&A with director Julie Cohen . Tickets here .

Tuesday, March 5th at 7 PM: 93Queen

Set in the Hasidic enclave of Borough Park, Brooklyn, 93Queen follows a group of tenacious Hasidic women who are smashing the patriarchy in their community by creating the first all-female volunteer ambulance corps in New York City. With unprecedented - and insider - access, 93Queen offers up a unique portrayal of empowered women who are taking matters into their own hands to change their own community from within

Q&A with director Paula Eiselt . Tickets here .

Tuesday, March 12th at 7 PM: Chilly & Milly and Over-Flow

A presentation of two short films: In Chilly & Milly, 11 years after filming a documentary about his family, director William D. Caballero returns home to revisit scenes from his documentary with his parents, Chilly and Milly. Chilly, William's father, is a diabetic with kidney failure, whose illness detrimentally affects his and his family's lives. Milly sees her sole purpose in life as to taking care of her loved ones. While watching the documentary, Chilly and Milly discuss their life together, and their successes and setbacks in life. When Chilly passes away during the pandemic, Milly comes to terms with her loss.

In Over-Flow: Initially, filmmaker Elizabeth Ramjit ventures to the Caribbean island of Trinidad to document its unregulated air pollution and marine contamination concerns, but she refocuses her subject on a recent flash flood in Trinidad and Tobago that continuously accumulates waste. A firsthand account from Ramjit, a first-generation American Trinidadian filmmaker, of the devastation from overbank floods and flash-floods in the twin-island Caribbean nation. Ramjit interviews activists on a quest for revival. These chronicled activists reassure viewers that by refraining from littering and enacting recycling, citizens will no longer be deemed as instigators of seemingly natural disasters or environmental anarchy.

Followed by a Q&A with filmmakers William D. Cabellero and Elizabeth Ramjit . Tickets here .

