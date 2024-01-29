Iran, Pakistan To Protect Their Ties, Security From Terrorist Threats, Says Iran's FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Iran and Pakistan
will not allow terrorists to attack the relations and security of
the two countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir
Abdollahian said, Trend reports.
He spoke on January 29 in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan,
where he held a joint press conference with his Pakistani
counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani.
Amir Abdollahian stated that both countries agreed on the need
to combat terrorism effectively. He also said that they shared the
vision of turning the Iran-Pakistan border into a zone of economic,
social and cultural prosperity for the border residents.
The minister added that he had received an official invitation
from Pakistan for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit the
country. Amir Abollahian said that he and Jilani would work on the
visit program so that Raisi could visit Pakistan, a friendly and
brotherly country, in the near future.
On January 16, Iran fired missiles at certain positions in
Pakistan. As a result, two children were killed and three people
were injured. Following this, the Pakistani government recalled its
ambassador to Iran and asked the Iranian ambassador not to visit
Pakistan. All activities between the two countries are
suspended.
On January 17, Pakistan attacked certain positions of Iran. As a
result, 10 people died.
On January 26, the ambassadors of both countries returned to
their workplaces, and the Iranian Foreign Minister paid a visit to
Pakistan on January 29.

