New Training Period Begins In Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. In accordance
with the training plan for 2024 approved by the Defense Minister,
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Azerbaijan Army holds events
concerning the start of the new training period in its types of
troops, Army Corps, formations, military units and special
educational institutions, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
At the events, the Battle Flag was brought to the parade ground,
and the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied
by a military orchestra was performed.
During the events, the tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief
of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the orders and requirements
of the Defense Minister regarding the high-level maintenance of
combat readiness, as well as other issues were delivered to the
servicemen. The importance of improving the quality and intensity
of exercises and classes in the new training period was noted.
It was stated that to maintain the combat readiness of the
troops at a high level by using advanced methods and high
technologies, in the current academic year the main goal is to
increase the efficiency in the management of units, to organize
interoperability between them, to further increase the
professionalism of military personnel and to improve their
practical skills.
The events ended with the solemn march of the servicemen in
front of the grandstand.
To note, measures will be taken to inspect the state of combat
readiness of military units with regard to the start of the new
training period. Units will leave the points of permanent
deployment on alert and move to the training centers and
combined-arms training ranges.
