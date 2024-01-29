Rajiv Tayal, MD, A Cardiologist With VMG Interventional And Structural Cardiology

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 29, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

A seasoned cardiologist, Dr. Tayal is affiliated with VMG Interventional and Structural Cardiology and serves as the Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and Structural Heart Program at The Valley Hospital.

Patients under his care can expect a personalized and attentive approach to address even the most complex cardiovascular illnesses. He emphasizes that there is no one-size-fits-all cure, and he tailors diagnosis and treatment plans to meet the unique needs of each patient. He is dedicated to improving and maintaining the quality of life for his patients through preventative care and cutting-edge cardiovascular interventions.

In terms of clinical expertise, he employs advanced techniques and procedures to provide optimal care for his patients. His practice involves complex high-risk indicated percutaneous coronary intervention (CHIP), the treatment of chronic total occlusions of the coronary arteries (CTO), and transcatheter heart valve replacement (TAVR, MitraClip), among others. Notably, he is recognized as an international authority on alternate access for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and high-risk coronary intervention procedures using the Impella device.

Before embarking on his professional journey, Dr. Tayal earned his medical degree from the St. George's University School of Medicine in 2006 and completed his residency in internal medicine at Saint Michael's Medical Center in 2009.

Dedicated to advancing his expertise, he pursued multiple fellowships at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. In 2010, he completed a fellowship in advanced heart failure and cardiac transplantation, followed by a fellowship in cardiovascular diseases in 2013 and a fellowship in interventional cardiology in 2014.

An authority in his field, the doctor is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, and interventional cardiology by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Dr. Tayal's professional journey extends beyond clinical practice, as he currently holds the position of Assistant Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College. He has also played a crucial role as a member of the Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health Structural Heart Integrated Leadership Group.

Contributing to his field, he is actively involved in several national research trials, serving as a Principal Investigator. His publications include book chapters and peer-reviewed articles, further establishing his reputation as an expert in his field. He was recognized as a Future Leader of TAVR in 2014, a Young Leader in Interventional Cardiology in 2018, and a Master Faculty for the Coronary Artery and Myocardial Protected PCI Initiative in 2020.

Cardiology is a branch of medicine that deals with the disorders of the heart, as well as the circulatory system. The field includes medical diagnosis and treatment of congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular heart disease, and electrophysiology. Cardiologists are doctors who diagnose, assess, and treat patients with diseases and defects of the heart and blood vessels (the cardiovascular system).