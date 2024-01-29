Cadillac Dale's '90S R&B Sample Goes Viral On Hit Single, 'Lovin On Me'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Detroit singer garners newfound fame and chart topping success with a 30 year old soulful "hook" from a 1995 release, 'Whatever'

Delbert Greer, known as Cadillac Dale, – the singer whose voice, lyrics and song are sampled on the chart-topping hit song“Lovin on Me,” performed by Jack Harlow, – has become a viral sensation himself in the world of music.

The music sample, from Dale's song“Whatever: Bass Soliloquy,” has racked up millions in engagement on social media, with people finding creative ways to put their own vocal spins on the song.

“Whatever,” a Hip Hop-tinged classic R&B song with an infectious hook, ̶ written, produced, and performed by Dale ̶ debuted in 1995 as a B-side song on a re-release of the underground R&B hit,“Soulful Moaning.”

“We were working on an album, back in the 90's and 'Whatever' was one of the songs that was supposed to be on the album,” says Dale, recalling how the song originated.“The record label, at the time (Futuristic Records), chose to put the push behind 'Soulful Moaning' instead. It took 'Whatever' 30 years to finally get a shot, but it was worth the wait.”

The catchy“Whatever” sample's fan reaction and social media buzz helped to catapult Jack Harlow's“Lovin On Me” to the top of the charts, solidifying the single at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list for three consecutive weeks, thus far. The Jack Harlow song debuted in early November, 2023 at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

During the first two months of its release,“Lovin On Me” held the No. 1 spot on iTunes, Spotify U.S., and Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay chart. It also was the only non-Christmas song to sit atop the music charts during the week of Christmas in 2023, putting it in the mix with iconic hits like“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey.

The official“Lovin On Me” music video has garnered more than 60 million views on YouTube, debuting as the No. 3 music video on YouTube.

According to the trade publication Talk of the Charts,“Lovin On Me” is expected to regain its position at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart the week of January 29, 2024, with a nearly 100 point buzzworthy lead over the No. 2 song.

“I knew it was going to be a viral hit when I first heard it,” says Dale, discussing the success of“Lovin On Me.”“Everybody involved in the song had a really good feeling about it. And I am humbled by the fact that 'Whatever' has been such a major part of the success of 'Lovin On Me'.”Cadillac Dale, who was born and raised in Detroit, was inspired to write and sing R&B music after seeing the legendary Barry White perform at the State Fairgrounds as a teen in Detroit, moved by the late artist's soothing bass baritone voice and how he would humbly bow to the crowd at the end of his performance. In addition to being a songwriter and singer, Dale also plays the bass, lead guitar and keyboards.

“The music guides me on what the song is going to be about ̶ whether it's going to be a celebratory song; whether it's a song about heartache; or whether it's a love song. I let the music direct me and submit to it.” The native Detroiter adopted the moniker“Cadillac,” in part, from his long standing love for the American luxury car brand that has stood as an iconic symbol of Detroit's prominence around the world. As the proud owner of a classic 1995 Cadillac Fleetwood, Dale likens the style and class of Cadillac to the authenticity of the city and culture that groomed him and greatly influenced his songwriting and approach to music.

Cadillac Dale recently signed a music publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music and is ramping up for new music projects with several well-known artists. He is also working on a compilation of ballets entitled“Aphrodisiac,” being developed in collaboration with his wife JazzySoulstrist, who is also a songwriter and serving as A&R on the project.

Cadillac Dale resides in the Windsor, Canada area with his wife and children. Amid the growing new demands of his own music career, Dale has made it a personal mission to educate young and aspiring artists about the ins and outs of the business so that they can be successful short and long term.

