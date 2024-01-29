Report shows UK stepping up power acquisitions from EU nations

(MENAFN) In a notable development, the United Kingdom reportedly ramped up its electricity purchases from European Union (EU) countries to a record EUR3.5 billion (USD4.4 billion) last year, according to research from London Stock Exchange (LSEG) Power Research. The surge in imports comes as the demand for electricity outpaces the capacity of renewable energy sources following the shutdowns of coal and nuclear power plants in the United Kingdom.



The data indicates that electricity imports from European Union nations such as France, Norway, Belgium, and the Netherlands constituted a significant 12 percent of the United Kingdom's net supply. France emerged as a major contributor, accounting for approximately EUR1.5 billion of power sold to the United Kingdom in the period through November, while Norway played a substantial role with around EUR500 million in electricity exports.



The increasing reliance on electricity from neighboring European Union countries is facilitated through a growing network of interconnector cables, designed to enhance collective resilience and energy security. However, The Telegraph notes that closures of British power stations have resulted in a shift towards a predominantly one-way flow, making the United Kingdom increasingly dependent on its European counterparts for power.



Angus MacNeil, the head of a parliamentary energy security committee, expressed concerns about the unidirectional nature of this flow, stating, "The French will be rubbing their hands – it's easy money for them." He emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance in both power and financial flows for optimal energy security, advocating for a more neutral exchange overall.



The closure of coal-fired and nuclear power stations in the United Kingdom has substantially impacted the country's capacity to generate electricity. While the demand for power continues to grow, energy produced by wind and solar farms has not proven sufficient to fill the gap. Met Office data reveals that wind speeds last year remained below the 20-year average for almost the entire year, contributing to the energy shortfall.



As the United Kingdom grapples with a shifting energy landscape and seeks to meet rising electricity demand, the increased reliance on European Union power sources raises questions about the nation's long-term energy security and the need for a diversified and sustainable energy portfolio. The evolving dynamics underscore the challenges faced by the United Kingdom in balancing domestic energy production with external dependencies.



MENAFN29012024000045015687ID1107780410