Asian Games Medallists Avinash Sable, Parul Choudhary To Head To The US For Foreign Training

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) With their eyes set on performing well at the upcoming Paris Olympics Games later this year, middle distance runners Avinash Sable and Parul Choudhary, both medallists at last year's Asian Games, and wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor will soon be heading abroad for training.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in their latest meeting, approved requests of multiple athletes to train abroad with Asian Games medalists Avinash Sable and Parul Choudhary heading to Colorado, USA, wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor training in Japan and USA respectively and upcoming Table Tennis player Payas Jain heading to Osaka, Japan.

While national record holders Sable and Choudhary will be training in the high-altitude centre of Colorado Springs, under coach Scott Simmons, wrestler Sarita Mor will head to the United States Olympic/Paralympic Training Center (USOPTC), which is a training base of several eminent wrestlers including a few Olympic Games medallists, the

Meanwhile, wrestler Anshu Malik will head to Kanagawa, Japan to train at Yokohama's Nippon Sports Science University (NSSU) which is known for producing many of Japan's top wrestlers and upcoming paddler Payas Jain will head to Osaka, Japan to train under coach Qiu Jian.

The MYAS, under its Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) programme, will be funding the athletes, their coaches and physiotherapists' airfare, boarding/lodging costs among other expenditures.

Besides international training, the MOC also approved proposals of Indian para-archers Sheetal Devi, Sarita and Rakesh Kumar's request for archery equipment including compound bows, arrows, and sight scales among other equipment.

