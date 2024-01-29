Karnataka: Three Dead As Fireworks Unit Explodes In Venur, Dakshina Kannada

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A devastating explosion rocked on Sunday the Kadtyaru firecracker preparation unit near Goliangadi, situated under the Belthangady's Venur police station in Dakshina Kannada district. The explosion resulted in the immediate death of three individuals, whose bodies were found dismembered at the site.

The victims, identified as Varghese from Thrissur, Chetan from Hassan, and Swamy from Kerala, lost their lives on the spot as a blast ripped through the firecracker manufacturing unit. Reports indicate that a total of nine labourers were actively engaged in the production of firecrackers on Bashir's farm in Kukkadi when the tragic incident occurred.

The explosion, which claimed three lives and caused extensive damage, left one worker in a semi-life-threatening condition. Despite the efforts of the Bekthangady fire brigade to quickly extinguish the ensuing fire, the injured individual succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The victims included Dinesh and Kiran from Hassan, Kumar from Araseikere, Kallesha from Chikkamarahalli, Prem Kerala from Kerala, and Keshav. The blast not only resulted in casualties but also led to the complete destruction of the manufacturing unit's shed, with the sound of the explosion reportedly heard up to 4 kilometres away.

The firecracker manufacturing unit, operating under the name 'Solid Fire Works,' had been in existence for five decades, supplying fireworks for various fairs and events. The licensing status of the facility remains uncertain.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police, CB Rishyant, personally visited the scene to gather details of the explosion. Venur police have taken several individuals into custody for interrogation in connection with the incident. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the explosion and take appropriate action to prevent similar incidents in the future.