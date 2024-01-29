Preech Barz Set To Ignite The Music Scene With Highly Anticipated Album Release, 'I Stand Strong'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Preach Barz I stand Strong album cover

Rich Ruler & Preech Barz - QGTM out now

Rich Ruler's power house label Buy the Block gears up to release Preech Barz second project I stand strong.

- Rich RulerNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rich Rulers Buy the Block Imprint proudly announces the release of " I stand Strong" album by Preech Barz , a remarkable talent and a testament to the transformative power of music. Born Gerald Sealey, Preech Barz hails from the vibrant community of Hollis, Queens, and brings with him a unique background that adds depth to his storytelling.Preech Barz's journey to success has been nothing short of extraordinary. Having spent nearly a decade years in New York correctional facilities and an additional year for injury of an officer which lead to his parole violation. Preech Barz emerged from adversity with a determination to carve his own path in the music industry. Raised by both parents as the youngest of five boys, Preech Barz found solace and inspiration in the art of hip-hop.During his formative years, Preech Barz was a member of the rap group I.V. (Intoxicated Variety), alongside Rah Chink and long-time friend P. Dutchy. The camaraderie and shared passion for music became an integral part of his identity. Reflecting on his early exposure to hip-hop, Preech Barz shares, "My brother and older sister had a rap group, and I would always go in the room with them while they were recording. That's what made me fall in love with hip-hop."Growing up in Hollis, Queens during the 80s, Preech Barz was surrounded by the rich musical culture of the era, living just blocks away from the legendary Run DMC. However, his teenage years took an unexpected turn when his father went to prison for several years. During this challenging period, a young Gerald found himself drawn to the streets, where he connected with the realities of life and channeled his experiences into his burgeoning passion for music. I stand strong will be available on Spotify and Apple Music in February.Rich Rulers Buy the Block Imprint recognizes Preech Barz's resilience, talent, and unique perspective, making him a valuable addition to their roster., The imprint is committed to providing a platform for Preech Barz to share his story and showcase his musical prowess.

