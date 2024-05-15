Sex Video Scandal: SIT On High Alert Amid Reports Of Prajwal Revanna's Return From Germany (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 15 (IANS) Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the sex video scandal, is on high alert following reports that the prime accused JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna is planning to return to Bengaluru from Germany on Wednesday.

Sources said that Prajwal Revanna had booked a Rs 3.5 lakh business class ticket for a Deutsche Lufthansa flight which will depart from Germany.

The SIT has also received information that he cancelled the ticket, but did not request a refund. This leaves open the possibility for Prajwal Revanna to board the flight at the last moment, as per SIT sources.

On Wednesday, Prajwal Revanna again rebooked the ticket from Munich to KempeGowda International Airport in Bengaluru. He is likely to board and the flight will depart from Munich at 2 p.m. and land in Bengaluru between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

The flight is likely to arrive at Terminal 2 while the SIT is preparing to take him into custody.

The SIT has also gathered information about Prajwal Revanna booking flight tickets to Bengaluru twice and subsequently cancelling them.

On Tuesday, Prajwal Revanna's father, JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna was released from jail on conditional bail. He was arrested on charges of kidnapping a victim of the sex video scandal.

The SIT has registered cases under IPC Sections 376 (2) N (committing rape repeatedly on same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (A) (1) (behaving in unwelcome way, explicit sexual behaviour, demanding sexual favours), 354 (B) (using criminal force on woman) and 354 (C) (voyeurism, capturing image of a woman in a private act without her consent) and Under Sections of the Information Technology Act.