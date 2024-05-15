Jordan Signs Judicial Cooperation Agreement With China In Beijing

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Public Prosecution has signed a cooperation agreement with the Supreme People's Procuratorate of China in Beijing.The agreement aims to bolster bilateral cooperation in judicial and legal fields, promoting the exchange of expertise, knowledge, information, and best practices between the two institutions.Ahead of the signing, Chief of the Supreme Judicial Council and President of the Court of Cassation, Judge Mohammad Al-Ghazo, and his delegation met with the Chinese Prosecutor-General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, Ying Yong.The meeting included presentations on the public prosecution systems in both countries and discussions on potential cooperation and the exchange of expertise, particularly in capacity building and technological infrastructure enhancement.The discussions also covered the use of modern electronic technologies, artificial intelligence, and remote sensing satellites in the Chinese Public Prosecution's operations.These technologies have been instrumental in identifying legal violations, analyzing data, and generating systematic electronic reports. This approach enables the prosecution to take appropriate legal actions, propose legislative amendments, and develop plans and policies.A preliminary draft of this agreement was signed in Amman during a visit by the Chinese Prosecutor-General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate in October 2023.During their visit, Judge Al-Ghazo and his delegation also met with Chen Wenqing, Chairman of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, which oversees the work of the Public Prosecution and judiciary in China.Chairman Chen emphasized the strong relationship between China and Jordan, particularly following King Abdullah II's visit to China in 2015, which resulted in a strategic partnership agreement.Judge Al-Ghazo stressed that formalizing judicial and legal cooperation between the two countries would support the strategic partnership, especially given the growing annual trade exchanges amounting to approximately $6 billion. Such cooperation would provide a secure foundation for the complex financial and contractual interactions arising from this trade.Chen Wenqing highlighted the significance of alternative dispute resolution methods in reducing court caseloads and enhancing cooperation in combating transnational crimes such as money laundering, corruption, and human trafficking. He expressed full support for strengthening the capabilities of the Jordanian judiciary through expert exchanges and the sharing of modern technologies.Judge Al-Ghazo and his delegation will also meet with the Supreme People's Procuratorate in Shanghai, China's largest economic city, to further discuss ways to enhance legal and judicial cooperation.