Saudi Arabia's yearly inflation rate stabilizes at 1.6 percent in April

(MENAFN) Government data released on Wednesday revealed that Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate remained stable at 1.6 percent in April, marking the second consecutive month of no change. The steady inflation rate is primarily attributed to the increase in prices for housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels. This level of inflation is notably low compared to the past 12 months, representing the third-lowest rate since April 2023. Moreover, it closely aligns with the rates recorded in both October of the previous year and January of the current year, following a similar inflation rate of 1.5 percent observed in December of last year.



According to statistics from the Saudi General Authority for Statistics, prices for housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels surged by 8.7 percent year-on-year, while actual housing rents witnessed a notable increase of 10.4 percent annually. Meanwhile, food and beverage prices experienced a modest rise of 0.8 percent compared to the previous year, while prices in the restaurant and hotel sector saw a more substantial increase of 2 percent.



Conversely, there were decreases observed in certain sectors, such as vehicle purchase prices, which declined by 2.9 percent in April compared to the previous year. This decline contributed to a 1.6 percent decrease in transportation costs and a notable decrease of 4.2 percent in prices for clothing and shoes.



On a monthly basis, prices saw a modest increase of 0.3 percent in April compared to March, with rents and housing prices identified as the primary drivers of this rise. Despite these fluctuations, inflation has remained relatively low in Saudi Arabia compared to global levels, consistently staying below two percent throughout the year so far. This trend is attributed to government policies aimed at mitigating the impact of global price increases, underscoring efforts to maintain economic stability and affordability for consumers in the kingdom.

