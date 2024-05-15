Horrilla: Cutting-Edge Open Source HRMS Solution - First 100 Hospitals Receive Complimentary Premium Software

(MENAFNEditorial) Horilla Technology, renowned worldwide, introduces its pioneering software tool, a rarity in the market. This innovative solution is tailored for company managers amidst interdepartmental battles.



Horilla HRMS Software revolutionizes resource management by offering customizable feature packages for diverse industries. From seamless user interactions to comprehensive performance metrics, Horilla simplifies HR operations, boosting productivity and efficiency.



Key Features of Horilla:



1. Attendance Management: Optimizes resource allocation and shift scheduling, reducing labor costs.

2. Hiring Management: Streamlines recruitment from job posting to candidate selection, aiding in talent acquisition.

3. Onboarding Automation: Facilitates coordinated onboarding for new employees, fostering retention and integration.

4. Employee Records and Evaluations: Centralizes worker records and performance tracking, enhancing workplace culture.

5. Equipment Tracking: Efficiently tracks employee-owned equipment, optimizing resource allocation and maintenance planning.

6. Performance Appraisal: Implements target setting, performance reviews, and feedback sessions to enhance productivity.

7. Salary Administration & Leave Monitoring: Automates payroll processing and leave management, ensuring compliance and timely remittance.



Special Offer for Hospitals:



Hospitals facing challenges in the healthcare sector can benefit from Horilla's offer. The first one hundred hospitals to sign up will receive customized HRMS software at no cost. This initiative aims to enhance hospital HR processes, improve efficiency, and prioritize quality care.



"Our innovative HR solutions, available through Horilla HRMS Software, cater to various industries," said the CEO of Horilla. "Our open-source approach, coupled with customization and customer satisfaction, sets us apart. Supporting hospitals with free software aligns with our mission to leverage technology for healthcare enhancement."



Horilla offers a suite of software solutions to optimize business processes and enhance organizational effectiveness. Through innovation, customization, and customer satisfaction, Horilla enables businesses to thrive in today's competitive market.





MENAFN15052024000070016488ID1108214404