Belgian Minister Praises Jordan's Humanitarian Role In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) -- Belgian Minister of Development Cooperation Caroline Gennez expressed deep appreciation for Jordan's crucial humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip and its broader contribution to regional stability.Addressing journalists during a meeting on Wednesday morning, Gennez underscored Jordan's significance not only in diplomatic and political spheres but also in humanitarian endeavors, particularly its role in delivering aid to Gaza.Emphasizing the importance of ensuring the safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, Gennez condemned acts of violence and attacks on aid convoys, emphasizing that obstructing aid delivery contravenes international law.Gennez highlighted Jordan's pivotal partnership in advancing a viable two-state solution, backed by international support, with the European Union poised to play a greater facilitative role in this process.Calling for an immediate ceasefire, Gennez warned against the futility of prolonged war, stating that continued hostilities would yield no viable solution.She deemed the ground invasion of Rafah a "red line" for Europe and international partners, noting widespread international condemnation of such actions.Gennez lauded UNRWA as the linchpin of the humanitarian system not only in Gaza, emphasizing Belgium's steadfast support and insistence on transparency in funding the agency.Rejecting the notion of conditioning humanitarian access, Gennez stressed the imperative of securing access through all entry points to alleviate the suffering of those in need.She pointed out that there must be confirmed evidence when accusing any employee working in an international organization, and that the arrival of humanitarian aid must not depend on accusations from one country or another, which is imperative under international law. That is why we continued to fund UNRWA, and we also continued to call on other partners to continue funding it because of the importance of the humanitarian role that the agency plays, Gennez added.She added that humanitarian access cannot be conditional at all, as people are suffering and starving, and that humanitarian access must be secured not only through one gate or one entry point, but through all entry points.In discussing her country's efforts, Gennez reiterated Belgium's advocacy for the recognition of the Palestinian state and its commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region.