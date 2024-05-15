Woman Stabbed To Death At Busy Howrah Railway Station

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 15 (IANS) A woman was stabbed to death in broad daylight at the busy Howrah railway station on Wednesday.

The woman, Rivu Biswas, was shifted to the Howrah District Hospital and on arrival there the doctors declared her brought dead.

The killer, Mungesh Yadav, after stabbing Rivu Biswas also tried to attack the RPF personnel and other passengers as they attempted to snatch the knife from his hand. However, finally, he was overpowered and handed over to the police.

The police took him into custody and interrogated him.

It is learnt that Yadav was known to both the deceased woman and her husband, Pintu Biswas. Both Pintu and Yadav used to work at the same office in Mumbai.

District police officials said that on Wednesday afternoon, Yadav and the Biswas couple came together to Howrah station. After some time, Yadav requested Pintu Biswas to buy some medicines for him from a nearby shop. As he left to get the medicines, Yadav suddenly took out a knife from his bag and stabbed Rivu Biswas severely in her abdomen.