UP Assembly Budget Session To Begin From Feb 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 21 (IANS) The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin from February 2, a day after the state Cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits the Ram temple in Ayodhya on February 1, sources said.

Sources added that the state Cabinet approved the proposal, which was notified after the approval from Governor Anandiben Patel.

Sources said the session is likely to be of five days and the budget is likely to be tabled on February 6.

At 11 a.m. on February 2, the Governor will address both the Houses - Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council -- together in the Assembly pavilion on first day of the session.

In a statement, Principal Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Pradeep Kumar Dubey, said the Governor has summoned the 18th Assembly of Uttar Pradesh for its first session of 2024.

--IANS

amita/khz