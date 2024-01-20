Makeup Maestro Sonali Gupta Enlightens Students At The 16Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The third day of the 16th Global Film Festival witnessed an enlightening workshop on the significance of makeup in cinema, organized by the School of Fashion and Design. Renowned makeup artist Sonali Gupta graced the event, offering students valuable insights into the art of makeup for the silver screen.



Festival President of GFFN, Sandeep Marwah, expressed the crucial role of makeup in cinema, citing its benefits in achieving better visuals, developing authentic characters, and enhancing the overall cinematic experience.



During the interactive session, film delegates enthusiastically posed questions about the essential considerations before applying makeup to a character. Sonali Gupta emphasized that makeup serves as the characterï¿1⁄2s second skin, enhancing facial features that may be washed out by multiple lights when in front of the camera.



Highlighting the importance of makeup, Gupta conveyed that it plays a pivotal role in character identification and brings characters to life on screen. The workshop featured a live demonstration, allowing students to grasp the intricacies of makeup application. Gupta delved into the nuances of color corrections in makeup, providing students with a comprehensive understanding of the art.



The event was not only informative but also interactive, providing students with a hands-on experience of the makeup application process. Concluding the workshop, a vote of thanks was extended by Harsh Sharma of AAFT, expressing gratitude to Sonali Gupta for sharing her expertise. To commemorate the occasion, a festive memento was presented to Sonali Gupta, acknowledging her contribution to the education and understanding of makeup in the world of cinema.



AAFT at the 16th Global Film Festival Noida continues to be a beacon of knowledge, bringing industry experts and students together to foster learning and excellence in the field of filmmaking.



