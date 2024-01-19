Vitek IP Announces The Availability Of The Collaboration AI Patent Portfolio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dan Buri, CEO Vitek IPPORTLAND, OREGON, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vitek IP, LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the Collaboration AI patent portfolio owned by Orion Labs, Inc. a leading provider in intelligent voice-enabled workplace platform solutions.The Collaboration AI patent portfolio contains 58 issued patents within 26 patent families, including 53 US patents. The patent portfolio covers patented technology for intelligent group collaboration environments, such as voice-enabled messaging to intelligent bots, speech-to-text meeting transcription, and real-time conversational translation. The inventions are applicable to team-based communication platforms with audio and video meeting capabilities, as well as intelligent automation platforms and virtual agents integrated into workplace or customer service platforms. The earliest expiration dates of the patents are December 2035.Multiple key patents cover instantiating an intelligent virtual assistant agent in a group communication. The patents are applicable to numerous large corporations offering collaboration solutions with artificial intelligence features, as well as to those providing AI bot agent integrations to platforms. The patented technologies provide enterprise productivity solutions through intelligent workflows powered by natural language processing.Another key patent describes the bot-enabled processing of transcribed conversations over a communications system. The method includes receiving audio content from one user and delivering a transcribed content message to a destination service such as an API. The technology is relevant to several large enterprise software companies offering group collaboration and workflow automation systems that leverage NLU and NLP.Vitek IP has developed numerous claim charts on 10 patents in the portfolio across seven patent families, outlining the demonstrated use and value of the patented technology.The Collaboration AI portfolio offers the opportunity to acquire a robust patent portfolio covering core AI bot technology applicable to enterprise communication and workflow automation platforms. The inventions are being implemented by many large providers of cloud-based enterprise productivity solutions.Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q3 2024. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact us via email at ....About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over four decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek's patent consultancy, brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world's largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit .

