Panama Shrouded In Toxic Smoke From Landfill Fire

Panama City was shrouded in toxic smoke on Friday morning from a

fire that started in the Cerro Patacón landfill at 6.30 the previous evening while 150 fire fighters battled through the night to control the flames.

This would be the first fire on in 2024. Last year several fires generated pollution in various sectors of the capital. In 2023, 15 fires were reported in the largest landfill in the country.

The areas near Patacón Hill, the Ricardo J. Alfaro road, and townships such as Betania were affected by smoke. Several people proceeded to use masks.

Users on social networks also report that the smoke reaches areas such as Balboa Avenue, Cinta Costera, via Fernández de Córdoba, El Dorado, Calle 50, via España, El Cangrejo, San Miguelito, via Porras, among others.

Even reports from people indicate that they perceive the smoke as far as the community of Veracruz, in the district of Arraiján, in Western Panama.

Fire Department Major Ángel Delgado, told TVN Noticias, said that the fire moves easily due to the breeze in the area.

Units from the Carrasquilla, Calidonia, and San Miguelito stations arrived at the site.

The Ministry of Health urges the population to wear masks and visit the nearest facilities if they have any respiratory problems, itching, nausea, burning or other symptoms.



Helicopters from the Aeronaval Service joined the extinguishing efforts this Friday morning with helicopters that launch special chemicals to stop the flames.

According to the calculations made by Delgado, so far they have spent about $350,000 to combat this catastrophe.

He did not rule out that after noon this figure could exceed half a million dollars.