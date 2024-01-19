Rape Convict Ram Rahim Singh Granted Parole Again In Less Than 2 Months. This Time For 50 Days

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in jail after being convicted in a rape and murder case, was granted 50-day parole on Friday. He was earlier granted a 21-day furlough in November 2023. He had then walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district on November 21 last year. That was Ram Rahim's third temporary release from jail in 2023 this, the Dera chief had walked out of the Sunaria jail on a 30-day parole on July 30. Earlier, he was granted a 40-day parole in January. In October 2022 too, he was granted a 40-day parole. Prior to his October parole, he had come out of the prison on a month-long parole in June last year. Besides, he was granted a three weeks' furlough from February 7, 2022, news agency PTI reported Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples. In 2021, the Dera chief, along with four others, was also convicted for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager. The Dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago READ: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh appeals to followers to maintain peaceShiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami had strongly objected to the Haryana government's move to grant a 21-furlough to the Dera chief, saying he is serving a sentence for heinous crimes like rape and murder. Dhami said it was fostering an atmosphere of mistrust among the Sikh community was also quoted by PTI as saying that the Dera chief was repeatedly being granted temporary release from the jail but governments were not listening to the voice raised by the Sikh community for the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners).Last year in December, the Delhi High Court issued notice on a suit for injunction filed by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh against Youtuber Shyam Meera Singh. Gurmeet Ram Rahim had sought a direction for deletion of a video uploaded by Singh January 10, the Delhi High Court directed a journalist to take down his video from social media containing defamatory content against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

