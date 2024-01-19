Gangotri to Yamunotri: 7 mountain temples of India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India boasts majestic mountain temples, each steeped in spirituality and surrounded by breathtaking landscapes. From the challenging treks to Vaishno Devi and Amarnath to the revered Char Dham shrines like Kedarnath and Badrinath, these temples blend divine worship with nature's grandeur, creating a unique pilgrimage experience
Situated at an elevation of 3,583 meters, Kedarnath is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple is surrounded by breathtaking Himalayan peaks
Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Badrinath is another Char Dham pilgrimage site. It is nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas and is one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism
Famous for naturally occurring ice Shiva Lingam, Amarnath Cave Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees embark on challenging trek to witness annual formation of the ice Lingam
The source of the Yamuna River, Yamunotri Temple is dedicated to Goddess Yamuna. It is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites situated in Garhwal himalayas
Located at an altitude of 3,100 meters, Gangotri Temple is dedicated to Goddess Ganga. It is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites and marks the origin of the Ganges River
Located in the Trikuta Mountains, this temple is dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi. Pilgrims undertake a challenging trek to reach the sacred cave where the deity resides
Situated at an altitude of 4,329 meters, Hemkund Sahib is a Sikh pilgrimage site dedicated to Guru Gobind Singh. Surrounded by seven snow-capped peaks, is a place of natural beauty
