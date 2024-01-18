Champions For Automotive Education Honors Outstanding Educators At Washington, D.C. Auto Show Press Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champions for Automotive Education, a dynamic partnership between DARCARS and The Automobile Dealer Education Institute (ADEI), honored educational leaders on the morning of January 18, during the Washington, D.C. Auto Show's Public Policy Show Day. The press event unfolded at the Washington Convention Center just hours before the doors opened to automotive industry leaders, government officials, and media contacts as they addressed the current state of the country's essential automotive sector and its future initiatives.

The highlight of the morning was the presentation of the prestigious Champions for Automotive Education awards to outstanding educators in the automotive field. This year's winners, recognized from across the DC metropolitan area, including the District of Columbia, Prince George's County, Howard County, Fairfax County, and Montgomery County, were celebrated for their significant contributions to automotive education.

As a symbolic gesture of support, each awardee received keys to a leased, purely-electric Toyota bZ4X, representing tangible backing for their ongoing journey as champions in the automotive education landscape and their commitment to shaping the future generation. The objective was to provide these educators with firsthand experience of pure electric vehicles, empowering them to proficiently educate their students on maintaining and repairing electric vehicles.

“We are honored to continue supporting these esteemed educators,” said Joe Hemberger, Director of Education for ADEI.“Through the daily use of these new vehicles, these top educators within the DMV market will successfully expand their electric vehicle training capabilities.”

The awardees included:

John King , Fairfax High School

Jaesson Rodriguez , ADEI program of Prince George's County

Dwayne French , Ballou High School

Steve Boden , Montgomery County Public Schools

Richard Gangloff , Montgomery County Public Schools

Truell Ard , Prince George's County Public Schools

Tom Dearstine , Howard County Public Schools

Mathew Ariola , Thomas Edison High School

Henry Hall , Ballou High School

Champions for Auto Education is a transformative journey that DARCARS has embarked on to elevate automotive education, with a specific focus on electric vehicle technology. Its members are composed mainly of auto technician instructors in the DMV region who are affiliated with ADEI's auto technician school. By partnering with leading auto manufacturers, this initiative strategically selects these educators to undergo specialized training with the goal of understanding the basic maintenance and repair of this new technology to ultimately train the auto technicians of tomorrow.

“As we have recognized the ongoing evolution in the automotive landscape with the introduction of electric vehicles, we have taken a front seat to advancing training programs for our educators,” said Jamie Darvish, COO of DARCARS.“We understand that the key to shaping the future lies in the hands of skilled technicians.”

DARCARS commitment extends even further as they host training classes specifically tailored to first responders.“As these advanced vehicles become more prevalent on the roads and in homes, the understanding of their unique characteristics is vital for efficiently and safely managing EV-related incidents,” said Darvish. Proper knowledge learned through these programs equips first responders to navigate potential hazards, address emergencies effectively, and ensure the safety of both occupants and themselves.

“This holistic approach underscores DARCARS' dedication to fostering a generation of educators and first responders who are well-versed in the intricacies of electric vehicle technology,” said Darvish.“Upon their completion of the program, we now have a pool of knowledgeable individuals ready to tackle EV-related needs and incidents.”

Along with DARCARS, the Washington, D.C. Auto Show is also committed to automotive education. Annually, the show collaborates with Toyota to host Career Day, an industry-focused initiative welcoming over 200 local students eager to explore the automotive sector. These students are granted exclusive access to the show floor, offering them a unique opportunity to gain insights into the dynamic world of the automotive industry, learn about job opportunities within the field, and embrace the current technology from the industry experts currently leading the way.

