Qatar Urges Iran, Pakistan To Exercise Restraint, Resolve Differences Through Dialogue

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The State of Qatar affirmed that it is following with great concern the situation developments between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, urging both countries to exercise the utmost levels of self-restraint, give priority to the voice of wisdom, avoid escalation, and resolve differences through dialogue and diplomatic means.
In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's full support to all regional and international efforts aimed at defusing tensions and conflicts in the region through constructive dialogues that ultimately lead to comprehensive, consensual, and sustainable solutions.
