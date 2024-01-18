Former BJP Minister’S Ancestral Property Seized In J&K’S Kishtwar District

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 18 (IANS) The Union Territory's administration on Thursday seized the ancestral property of a former BJP minister in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Kishtwar District.

Officials said that the ancestral property of former BJP minister, Bali Bhagat comprising eight Kanals and six Marlas with a building in Kishtwar district has been confiscated under the Roshni Act through an order issued by Tehsildar Kishtwar.

The Executive Magistrate's order said that the land, registered under mutation numbers 1997 and 2379, was occupied under the Roshni Act and belonged to individuals including Bali Bhagat.

“Despite multiple notices from the District Administration Kishtwar to vacate the property, the individuals concerned ignored the notices. Consequently a team of Revenue Department officials seized the property today”, officials said.

It must be mentioned that Roshni Act vested ownership rights to the occupants of state land in J&K and the Act was enacted in 2001.

The state High Court declared the Act void ab initio and the state administration also declared it null and void.

Originally, the Act was envisaged to collect funds for power projects in J&K and a target of Rs 25,000 crore was set.

Instead of meeting the financial target, the Act only resulted in granting ownership rights to occupants of prime state land while just a few crores were collected as payment of such land.

