Azerbaijani Parliament Committee Calls On Government To Recognize Independence Of Kanaka, Maohi Nui, Corsica

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Azerbaijani
Parliament Committee on International Relations and
Inter-Parliamentary Relations has called on the government of
Azerbaijan to recognize the independence of Kanaka, Maohi Nui and
Corsica, Trend reports.
This matter was reflected in the statement adopted by the
committee following the anti-Azerbaijani resolution of the French
Senate.
The committee, taking into account the ongoing anti-Azerbaijani
activities of France, appealed to the government of Azerbaijan with
a call to instruct the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan to take steps
towards recognizing the independence of Kanaka, Maohi Nui and
Corsica.
Meanwhile, discussions were held on January 17 in the French
Senate regarding the bipartisan resolution proposed on December 1,
2023. The resolution aims to condemn the so-called "military
aggression" in Karabakh and "prevent further attempts of aggression
against the Republic of Armenia and violations of territorial
integrity".
The resolution also calls for guarantees of the right of the
Armenian population of Karabakh to return.
