Security In South Caucasus - Important For Iran, Says Iran's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The security of
the South Caucasus and Georgia is important for Iran, Iranian
Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at a meeting with Georgian Foreign Minister
Ilya Darchiashvili in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 17.
According to Amir Abdollahian, developing relations with Georgia
is one of Iran's priorities. Relations between the two countries
can develop without any restrictions.
He added that it is possible to protect the security of the
region in a unified way. Understanding the conditions of the
region, Iran attaches importance to cooperation with Georgia within
the framework of common interests.
The Iranian FM specifically stressed the importance of
cooperation between Iran and Georgia in the fields of transit and
energy.
During the meeting, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili
positively evaluated the process of relations between the two
countries and emphasized the strengthening of these relations.
Darchiashvili called strengthening stability in the region one
of Georgia's priorities and noted that his country is interested in
developing bilateral relations with Iran in various fields.
As reported, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian
visited Davos, Switzerland, on January 16 to participate in the
54th World Economic Forum.
