Security In South Caucasus - Important For Iran, Says Iran's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The security of the South Caucasus and Georgia is important for Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 17.

According to Amir Abdollahian, developing relations with Georgia is one of Iran's priorities. Relations between the two countries can develop without any restrictions.

He added that it is possible to protect the security of the region in a unified way. Understanding the conditions of the region, Iran attaches importance to cooperation with Georgia within the framework of common interests.

The Iranian FM specifically stressed the importance of cooperation between Iran and Georgia in the fields of transit and energy.

During the meeting, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili positively evaluated the process of relations between the two countries and emphasized the strengthening of these relations.

Darchiashvili called strengthening stability in the region one of Georgia's priorities and noted that his country is interested in developing bilateral relations with Iran in various fields.

As reported, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian visited Davos, Switzerland, on January 16 to participate in the 54th World Economic Forum.

---

