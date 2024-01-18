(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- California Mesothelioma Victims Center

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the California Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are advocates for people with mesothelioma and we want to make certain a person with this rare cancer receives the best possible financial compensation. If your loved one or family member has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Southern California, please call Los Angeles based attorney Andy Waters or his partner Joy Sparling anytime at 866-714-6466-especially if the person is a navy veteran or shipyard worker. Financial compensation for a person like this might be millions of dollars-as attorney Andy Waters is always happy to discuss.

"Navy Veterans and shipyard workers are at risk for mesothelioma because many of them had significant or extreme exposure to asbestos on the job.

"The reason we strongly recommend LA based attorney Andy Waters for a person with mesothelioma in Southern California is because he is local-he is literally one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys, and because he consistently gets the best compensation results for his clients. Before a Navy Veteran or Shipyard Worker with mesothelioma anywhere in Southern California hires a lawyer to assist with compensation, please call attorney Andy Waters at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did."

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere else in California.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

