No Stern Demurs Over Election Breeches Noted In Prior Missions To Azerbaijan - CIS Senior

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. No serious
complaints about law violations were recorded during previous
election missions to Azerbaijan, the First Deputy Secretary-General
of the CIS Leonid Anfimov told reporters on the sidelines of the
CIS delegation's meeting at the Central Election Commission (CEC)
of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the
CEC.
"We have conducted 11 observation missions for the election held
in Azerbaijan. The objective of the CIS delegation is to observe
compliance with the legislation and international norms governing
the electoral process. During our previous missions, there were no
significant complaints about the conduct of the election, including
violations of the law," he explained.
"We have come here not to find faults but to assist the relevant
state and government structures in conducting elections
transparently and democratically within the framework of the
legislation," Anfimov added.
On December 7, 2023, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election
in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan
(CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the
ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the
extraordinary presidential election.
A total of 7 candidates have been registered to run in the
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.
