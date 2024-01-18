               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Departs On Business Visit To Uganda


1/18/2024 4:40:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left on a working visit to the Republic of Uganda today, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, the Minister plans to attend the 19th Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Heads of State and Government, as well as undertake bilateral discussions with high-ranking local and foreign authorities.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737123

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search