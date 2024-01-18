Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Departs On Business Visit To Uganda

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Foreign Minister
of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left on a working visit to the
Republic of Uganda today, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs.
During the visit, the Minister plans to attend the 19th Summit
of Non-Aligned Movement Heads of State and Government, as well as
undertake bilateral discussions with high-ranking local and foreign
authorities.
