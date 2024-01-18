Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Departs On Business Visit To Uganda

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left on a working visit to the Republic of Uganda today, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, the Minister plans to attend the 19th Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Heads of State and Government, as well as undertake bilateral discussions with high-ranking local and foreign authorities.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel