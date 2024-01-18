Iran Is Committed To Way Of Discussions On Its Nuclear Program, FM Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Iran reiterates
its commitment to resolving issues related to its nuclear program
through negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir
Abdollahian said, Trend reports.
He made the statement at the meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister
Ignacio Cassis in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17.
Amir Abdollahian stated that Iran pursues its principled policy
of peaceful nuclear activities. He added that Iran continues to
cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
The minister called it important that Switzerland support the
process of nuclear negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear
program.
According to Amir Abdollahian, the strengthening of cooperation
between the two countries in various economic, trade, and tourism
fields, as well as the cooperation of private companies, is of
great importance.
During the meeting, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignacio Cassis
positively assessed the continuation of bilateral dialogue in
various fields between the two countries.
Pointing out that there is a 100-year political relationship
between the two countries, Kassis asked for the continuation of
cooperation in various fields and additional support for the
activities of Swiss companies in Iran.
On January 16, Iran's foreign minister visited Davos,
Switzerland, in order to participate in the 54th World Economic
Forum.
Reportedly, Switzerland is the protector of US interests in
Iran.
Iran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal
signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France,
and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US
withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of
November 2018, affecting its oil exports and freezing its assets
abroad. More than 700 banks, companies, and individuals were also
targeted by the sanctions.
Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on
its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are
to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries,
access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful
purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its
highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and
now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more
than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran.
According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of
February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps
and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a
result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30
percent.
