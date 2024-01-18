Warm Weather Conditions To Prevail Until Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) -- The analysis of maps and numerical models at the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) has suggested the influx of a warm air mass coming from the Arabian Peninsula, which tends to be slightly warm, and will lead to a rise in temperatures in the coming days to exceed their usual rates by about 6 to 7 degrees Celsius.JMD Director Raed Al Khattab, said that he expects Amman to record a maximum temperature between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius between Thursday and Monday, while temperatures in Aqaba are expected to range between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius.He added that temperatures will return to decline on Tuesday, bringing back cold weather, as the forecasting center is currently closely monitoring a rainy weather condition on Tuesday.Al Khattab urged citizens not to pay attention to any bulletins issued here or there that may confuse them, noting that the JMD works around the clock throughout the week, and citizens can inquire about the weather conditions at any time throughout the week, including weekends and religious and official holidays, or via the JMD's official website and social media pages "Facebook, Instagram and YouTube," where citizens are provided with accurate information that does not carry exaggeration.