Varun Sood Opens Up On Similarities With His 'Karmma Calling' Character

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actor Varun Sood, who essays the role of Ahaan Kothari in the upcoming streaming show, 'Karmma Calling', has said that he shares many traits with his character.

'Karmma Calling' is based on the US original series 'Revenge', which aired from 2011-2015.

In the show, Varun plays Ahaan, who is the prodigal son of Indrani Kothari played by Raveena Tandon.

Talking about the similarities with his character, Varun said: "When I read about Ahaan and I got into the details of Ahaan's dating life after reading the script, I realised that there might be a few similarities between him and me as personalities because I think Ahaan as a character is very understanding, he believes people easily and he just feels that everybody is a nice person”.

The actor further mentioned:“I have been a victim of that but I think I would like to believe that I am like Ahaan in real life. I mean everybody has different perspectives about different people but yes I would kind of believe that there are similarities between Ahaan and me when it comes to how we love in our real life.”

Produced by R.A.T Films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, 'Karmma Calling' will drop on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

