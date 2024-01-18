Award Of Distinction Bestowed Upon Cuban Film 'Cuentos De Un Dia Mas' At The 16Th Global Film Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 16th Global Film Festival Noida witnessed a momentous occasion as the Cuban film 'Cuentos De Un Dia Mas' received the prestigious Award of Distinction during a special screening organized in collaboration with the Indo Cuba Film & Cultural Forum.



The event, which took place on the third day of the festival, commenced with a gracious welcome extended to esteemed guests, followed by a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, set the tone for the evening by expressing his deep admiration for Cuban films and culture. He highlighted the power of cinema in exploring diverse places and fostering cultural understanding.



H.E Alejandro Simancas Marin, the Ambassador of Cuba, graced the occasion and underscored the profound connection between nations through the medium of cinema. Ambassador Marin shared insightful perspectives on the film ï¿1⁄2Cuentos De Un Dia Mas,ï¿1⁄2 directed by Fernando Perez. The film, curated during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, offers a poignant glimpse into life in Havana. Director Perezï¿1⁄2s vision for the film goes beyond storytelling; he aims to promote Cuban tourism and draw parallels between the Indian and Cuban film industries. Perez also expressed his fondness for Bollywood during the session.



In recognition of his significant contribution to the cinematic landscape and fostering cultural ties, Festival President Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the Hindi Cinema Samarthak Award to H.E Alejandro Simancas Marin. Additionally, the film ï¿1⁄2Cuentos De Un Dia Masï¿1⁄2 was honored with the Award of Distinction, symbolizing its exceptional artistic and cultural merit.



Renowned Latin American journalist Olivia Rodriguez added glamour to the event with her presence, further enhancing the global appeal of the festival.



The 16th Global Film Festival Noida continues to be a melting pot of cinematic excellence, cultural exchange, and global camaraderie. The recognition bestowed upon ï¿1⁄2Cuentos De Un Dia Masï¿1⁄2 reaffirms its status as a cinematic gem and a testament to the unifying power of storytelling.



