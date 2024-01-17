(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ahlstrom unveils Reliance Fusion: a Major Innovation in Sterilization Wraps at Arab Health 2024







United Arab Emirates: January 17th,

2024th - Ahlstrom Specialties, a French company and world leader in special fibre-based materials, specialises in the design and manufacture of single-use sterilization wraps for use in CSSD and in OR. The company plans to exhibit its latest innovations at Arab Health 2024 in France pavilion, Hall Za'abeel 2.

This participation marks a first for the company, which, after having visited the show several times as a visitor, seized the opportunity to present its products as a France Pavilion exhibitor.

The company will thus be able to meet new partners and strengthen its international presence as a leader in sterilization wraps manufacturing, material for surgical drapes and gowns manufacturers and for collection cards (blood, DNA, etc.) manufacturers.





RELIANCE FUSION: sterilization wraps synonymous with transformation and expertise

The product incorporates the optimal properties of cellulose and polypropylene materials, in the form of a double-layer wrap. The inner layer, made of a highly absorbent cellulose-based sheet, is unique and patent pending. This progress makes it possible to absorb any residual moisture that may occur at the end of a steam sterilization cycle. This extended absorbing capacity makes it possible to reduce the drying time of a steam sterilisation cycle by 30-40%. The outer layer, made of 100% SMS polypropylene, forms a sterile barrier to protect against micro-organisms.





The problem of residual moisture, also known as a wet pack, can lead to the surgical team systematically rejecting the operating tray when it is opened, which is thus tackled with a precision approach by Ahlstrom. The slightest drop of water, a potential vehicle for micro-organisms and a sign of a faulty sterilisation process, can have serious repercussions in terms of costs, as well as postponing an operation. In the interest of efficiency, Ahlstrom combines the best technologies to offer a high-performance solution with Reliance Fusion.



Global leader in sterilization wraps

Ahlstrom stands out for its unique know-how. The company positions itself as a global leader in fibre-based materials with a focus on innovation, quality and sustainability of its products. With an international presence, Ahlstrom operates several manufacturing plants in France, the United States and India. With more than 5,000 customers in 100 countries, the French company has established itself as a benchmark in the sector. Participation in Arab Health represents a strategic opportunity to promote its products in the Near and Middle East, as well as to develop its presence in this dynamic market.

