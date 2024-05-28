Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif Elected As Ruling Party PML-N's President

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, May 29 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan's ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), yesterday, elected the country's former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, as its president, the party announced.

Following a meeting of the party's General Council in the eastern city of Lahore, Rana Sanaullah, a senior leader of the party, who conducted the election, announced that, Sharif was elected unopposed as no candidate filed papers to contest the election.

In 2017, Nawaz Sharif was removed from the post after the Supreme Court sentenced him in a corruption case, leading to his removal from the premiership.

Later, Nawaz Sharif's younger brother, who is also the country's current Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, was elected as the party chief.

The PML-N held the election after Shehbaz Sharif resigned from the post earlier this month.

Addressing the General Council meeting, after being elected to the top post, Nawaz Sharif said that, Pakistan would make progress in the next couple of years, as the positive signs in the country's economy have already been visible.

The three-time former prime minister appreciated the economic policies of the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, saying that, the country would soon tackle all problems, and reliefs would be given to the public.– NNN-APP

