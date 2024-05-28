Doha Conveys Its Congratulations To Azerbaijan On Occasion Of Independence Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Doha, the capital city of Qatar, three-color lightingreflecting the Azerbaijani flag on the buildings on the occasion ofthe Independence Day of Azerbaijan has attracted attention in thecity.

According to Azernews , Doha expressed itscongratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of its IndependenceDay.

Recall that the diplomatic relations between the Government ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Qatarwere established on September 14, 1994. The Embassy of The Republicof Azerbaijan to the State of Qatar and the Embassy of the State ofQatar to the Republic of Azerbaijan was opened in 2007.