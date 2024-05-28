EU Delegation Congratulates Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The EU Delegation in Baku congratulated Azerbaijan on May 28 -Independence Day, Azernews reports.

"The EU Delegation congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on theoccasion of the Independence Day! The EU values its partnershipwith Azerbaijan which seeks to foster stability, prosperity, andmutual cooperation, and to address challenges that we face for thebenefit of all our citizens. COP29 to be held in Baku underAzerbaijan's presidency provides a favourable opportunity forcooperation in climate action and the green transition. We wishAzerbaijan and all its people peace, prosperity, and progress," theEU Delegation said on Facebook.