Police Fire Tear Gas On Protesting University Students

The Police fired tear gas and water on university students who were protesting in Wijerama, Nugegoda.

The protest was staged by the Inter-University Students' Federation (IUSF).

A court order had been issued against the protest.

The protesters were ordered by court not to enter parts of Colombo and not inconvenience the public. (Colombo Gazette)