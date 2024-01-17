Police Fire Tear Gas On Protesting University Students

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
The Police fired tear gas and water on university students who were protesting in Wijerama, Nugegoda.
The protest was staged by the Inter-University Students' Federation (IUSF).
A court order had been issued against the protest.
The protesters were ordered by court not to enter parts of Colombo and not inconvenience the public. (Colombo Gazette)
