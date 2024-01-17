Rugged UAG Protection For The Samsung Galaxy S24

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), manufacturers of rugged and lightweight mobile device cases and accessories, today launched an extensive collection of case options for the new line of Samsung Galaxy S24 devices. With premium military-grade drop protection throughout the entire line, these cases are built to go further.

This launch features a case that truly has it all: the new Plasma XTE series, which incorporates a rugged design with an integrated magnet module and a fold-out kickstand built right into the case. It's everything consumers need and more out of a phone case, elevating the user experience of the S24 device in the process.

In addition, the entire line has been updated with magnet integration, allowing the Samsung Galaxy S24 device to pair with any and all third-party magnet accessories. UAG has even recently released some of its own power accessories like the Wireless Charging Pad which provides fast charging and is designed to work seamlessly with this new collection of cases.

And back again, the fan-favorite Kevlar®-equipped product range returns for the ultimate durability and scratch resistance. The addition of Mallard blue Kevlar material in the Monarch Pro and Metropolis LT series is a welcomed update to a few of the best-selling cases in the Samsung range. With up to 25 feet of drop protection, the Monarch Pro is the epitome of rugged protection for S24.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to bring the absolute best in rugged case protection to the Samsung Galaxy S24 device," UAG's Vice President of Brand and Creative, Casey Bevington says. "The addition of the Plasma XTE series along with important attention to detail of our Kevlar-equipped products has brought this entire collection to a new level this year."

The full collection offers design updates to all 12 cases, each one built to protect the device and enhance its design and functionality.

Monarch Pro Kevlar/Monarch Pro : The most durable and confidence-inspiring case in the UAG line-up, the Monarch Pro Kevlar and Monarch Pro are handcrafted and built to last. This case is designed with 25 feet of drop protection, a soft impact-resistant core and a protective screen surround. The oversized tactile buttons and traction grip lend to a comfortable in-hand feel. These cases are wireless charging compatible and the incorporation of Dupont Kevlar technology offers unparalleled drop protection for whatever the journey brings.

Monarch : Built to take devices further, the Monarch is constructed with a soft, impact-resistant core, traction grip for handling, and a protective screen surround for reinforced drop protection. These cases are wireless-charging compatible, and designed for life's everyday drops and scuffs along the way.

Metropolis LT Pro: The Metropolis LT Pro has been designed specifically for the S24 form and is infused with Dupont Kevlar across the entire back of the case. The durable material provides sleek and stylish protection and now comes in a new Mallard blue colorway. The case meets military drop-test standards and boasts 18 feet of drop protection, lightweight construction, and supports wireless charging.

Civilian : The Civilian provides a modern and sleek approach to UAG's rugged durability. Meeting military drop-test standards with protection up to 20 feet, this case offers a soft impact-resistant core, a HyperCush Impact Protection System, and oversized tactile buttons. The Civilian is also wireless-charging compatible.

Pathfinder SE/ Pathfinder / Pathfinder Clear : The case that started it all, the Pathfinder offers functional protection for the Samsung Galaxy S24 line. Featuring an armored shell and an impact-resistant soft core, this case is featherlight while still providing 18 feet of drop protection. The screen surround and scratch-resistant skid pads are designed with the adventurer in mind, and new for this year you can opt for a clear design that lets your new device's color shine through.

Plasma XTE : The case that truly has it all. 20 feet of rugged drop protection, integrated magnet module that pairs perfectly with all third-party accessories, along with a fold-out metal kickstand for convenient viewing angles while on the go. The translucent design is a testament to the Plasma designs of years past, with a new twist inspired by accessibility and adventure.

Plasma : Designed in the unmistakable signature UAG armor frame, the Plasma offers durable protection in a translucent package. Its low-perimeter edge with tactile grip allows for more secure handling on the go, providing definitive protection from the elements. Plyo Pro/Plyo : The Plyo and Plyo Pro combine reliable, military-tested 16 feet of drop protection with a modern, polished aesthetic, offering beautiful, everyday armor and security for phones. The models feature a lightweight construction, a dependable UAG armor shell, and an impact-resistant soft core. Scratch-resistant skid pads and air-soft corners offer cushioning, and a slim profile provides a great in-hand feel with easy accessibility. Both series are wireless-charging compatible.

For complete 360-degree UAG protection, be sure to opt into the Flex Shield Plus – a shock-proof, expertly designed screen protector that offers a 3D molded shape to match the curvature of the face of the Plus-sized Galaxy S24 Ultra device perfectly. The shield is anti-fingerprint, antimicrobial, and scratch-resistant to leave screens crystal clear and protected.

About Urban Armor Gear

Founded over a decade ago on a simple premise; to make a superior product that would allow us to take our tech further. Today we continue to create quality rugged protective gear for your essential tech devices; developed from an obsessive dedication to quality, a commitment to inspired design, and fueled by an authentic community. Designed, engineered and proven in Southern California, we are Built to Go Further, we are UAG.

Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop testing.

