PKL: Gujarat Giants Ride On Deepak Singh's High-5 To Stall Dabang Delhi KC's Winning Run

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 17 (IANS) Gujarat Giants snapped Dabang Delhi KC's winning run as they put up a formidable performance to claim a 31-26 victory in the Pro Kabaddi League match at the SMS Indoor Stadium, on Wednesday.

Deepak Singh was the Gujarat Giants' best player as he finished with a High 5, while Dabang Delhi KC captain Ashu Malik claimed yet another Super 10.

Dabang Delhi KC sped away to a 4-1 lead in no time, but some resolute defending from Gujarat Giants saw them fight their way back into the game and a superb multi-point raid from Parteek Dahiya led to the first all out in the 8th minute.

From trailing by 3 points, the Gujarat side were now in the lead at 10-4.

Giants' right cover Deepak gave a really good account of himself with a few clutch tackles, while Sonu Jaglan came off the bench to inflict further damage on Dabang Delhi KC. The momentum swiftly swung in the favour with the men in orange as they led 19-12 at the break.

Dabang Delhi KC bounced back well in the second half as raids from their skipper Ashu Malik saw them gain four successive points and reduce the Giants to 2 men. The team from Delhi went on to reduce their deficit to a mere 2 points at 19-21, but the Gujarat Giants' defensive solidity saw them through. Jitendra and Deepak came up with super tackle as Ram Mehar Singh's team led 27-21 with 5 minutes to go.

Ashu worked tirelessly and once again had the opposition down to just 2 men, but a last-gasp multi-point raid from Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh sealed the deal as Gujarat Giants picked up their 8th win of the season.

