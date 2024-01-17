Iran’s 2,000MW power plants to become operational by late March

(MENAFN) The Managing Director of Iran's Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (Tavanir), Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, has announced that 2,000 megawatts (MW) of power plants, constructed by the country's major industries, are set to become operational by the end of the next Iranian calendar year, concluding in late March 2025.



Rajabi Mashhadi reported that the industrial sector has already established power plants with a combined capacity of 850 MW across the nation to fulfill their electricity requirements during peak consumption periods in the summer.



Furthermore, the Iranian government aims to augment the capacity of the country's thermal power plants by 10,000 MW by the end of the current government term in August 2025, with 8,500 MW already realized, according to the new head of Tavanir.



The official emphasized that the country's electricity consumption sees an annual increase of four to five megawatts, constituting a one percent rise each year. To meet this growing demand, the capacity of the country's power plants needs to increase by 5,000 MW annually.



In July 2021, the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Energy Ministry, outlining plans for the construction of power plants to cater to the needs of large industries.

